 Skip to main content

International Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Qantas Airways grounds three Boeing 737s due to hairline cracks

Rod McGuirk
Canberra, Australia
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Australian airline Qantas Airways said on Friday it grounded three of its Boeing 737s over hairline cracks found in wing structures but expected to have them flying again this year.

The airline has been inspecting its aircraft following calls this month from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for all airlines to check Boeing 737 NG planes that had completed more than 30,000 takeoff and landing cycles for cracking in a part that helps keep wings attached. These are different from the 737 MAX jets, which were grounded worldwide earlier this year.

Qantas Domestic and Freight Chief Executive Andrew David said the airline had examined in a week all 33 jets of the fleet of 75 that had completed more than 22,600 cycles in two and a half years of flying.

Story continues below advertisement

The hairline crack was found in one of eight bolts in the so-called pickle fork assembly in each of the three planes.

“Minimal risk, we are being very prudent, we’ve done the checks in seven days,” David told reporters. “Those three aircraft are on the ground. We will get them back flying by the end of the year.”

David said the airline would “have to make some minor schedule changes” while the aircraft were repaired.

David criticized the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association, the body representing the workers who carry out the checks, for calling on Thursday for all 75 of Qantas’s 737s to be grounded while they were inspected.

“We’re very, very disappointed. They’ve completely misrepresented the facts,” David said. “If they were genuine about their safety concerns, why not work with the regulators? Why not work with the industry?”

David questioned why the association had not also called for rival domestic airline Virgin Australia to ground its fleet of 77 jets.

Virgin said on Friday it had inspected 19 of its 737s and found no cracks.

Story continues below advertisement

Qantas said it was working with Civil Aviation Safety Authority, the Australian aviation industry regulator, and Boeing to resolve this issue, which involved complex repair work.

U.S. congressional hearings this week have produced internal Boeing documents showing that company employees raised concerns about the design of a key flight-control system and the hectic pace of airplane production long before two 737 MAX jets crashed, killing 346 people.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter