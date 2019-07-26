 Skip to main content

International Business Renault warns on revenue as car industry misery spreads

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Renault warns on revenue as car industry misery spreads

Laurence Frost
PARIS
The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Renault warned revenue may decline this year, scrapping a previous goal, after first-half profit was hit by weakening car demand and an earnings collapse at alliance partner Nissan in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal.

Net income slumped by more than half to 970 million euros ($1.08-billion) in January-June as revenue fell 6.4 per cent to 28.05 billion, the French carmaker said on Friday. Operating profit also dropped 13.6 per cent to 1.65 billion euros.

“Given the degradation in demand, the group now expects 2019 revenues to be close to last year’s,” Renault said - abandoning an earlier pledge to increase revenue before currency effects.

Story continues below advertisement

A broad-based auto sales downturn has rattled the sector, prompting profit warnings and compounding challenges for Renault and Nissan as they struggle to turn the page on the Ghosn era. Their former alliance boss is now awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges he denies.

Renault’s bottom line was hit by an 826 million-euro drop in earnings from its 43.4 per cent-owned partner. Nissan is cutting 12,500 jobs globally after an earnings collapse that it is keen to blame on Ghosn’s leadership.

But Renault’s own performance - reflected in an operating margin that declined to 5.9 per cent from 6.4 per cent the year before - compares less favourably with domestic rival PSA Group. The Peugeot maker bucked the downturn with a record 8.7 per cent profit margin unveiled on Wednesday.

Alliance tensions flared after Ghosn’s November arrest, worsened when Renault tried in vain to merge with Nissan then Fiat Chrysler, and may be affecting operational performance, investors fear.

Citi analyst Raghav Gupta-Chaudhary flagged a lower-than-usual 258 million euros in joint purchasing savings for Renault. “We thought this would be weak in light of the well-documented difficulties with the alliance,” he said.

Renault blamed falling sales in France, as well as Turkey and Argentina, for a 7.7 per cent revenue drop at its core automotive business, whose profit margin slid to 4 per cent from 4.5 per cent.

Operating free cash flow also suffered, coming in at a negative 716 million euros as investment jumped by 742 million euros to 2.91 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Renault, which is counting on model launches including a new Clio mini to boost performance in the second half of 2019, nonetheless reiterated pledges to deliver positive full-year cash flow and a margin close to 6 per cent.

Renault shares were down 0.5 per cent at 52.02 euros as of 0800 GMT in Paris, after initially falling as much as 2.7 per cent. The stock remains almost 19 per cent below its level on the eve of Ghosn’s Nov. 19 arrest in Tokyo.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter