Russia’s small businesses say Putin fiddles while they wither and die

Two weeks into the coronavirus lockdown, Alexander B. Zatulivetrov, a Russian businessman, had had enough.
In defiance of President Vladimir Putin’s orders, he announced that he would reopen one of his two restaurants in the centre of St. Petersburg unless the Kremlin declared a state of emergency, a legal provision that would allow him to stop payments to banks and landlords and force the government to offer compensation.
“Where are your voices? We all have tens of workers who need jobs!” Mr. Zatulivetrov, 48, wrote in a plea to other restaurant owners to join him. “We are dying!”
Thanks to a rainy-day fund of more than US$550-billion, accumulated from the sale of oil when the prices were high, Russia is likely to weather the economic storm created by the coronavirus better than many countries. But it risks losing much of a sector that Mr. Putin has for years touted as the key to Russia’s long-term economic success — small and mid-size businesses.
Unlike many Western governments, the Kremlin has so far provided little support to business. The overall relief package in Russia has amounted to less than a quarter of what is being injected in Germany, and most of the support has been aimed at helping large corporations, many of them owned or closely entwined with the state. Only around US$10-billion has been pledged to small businesses so far.
Alexei Navalny, one of Mr. Putin’s most vocal critics, has said that the aid should be pumped up to US$27-billion, but the Kremlin has accused him of populism.
As the coronavirus pandemic began to advance through Russian cities at the end of March, Mr. Putin issued orders that required businesses to both shut down and continue paying salaries. But he did not specify where owners were supposed to get the money.
“I paid everything I had to my employees,” Mr. Zatulivetrov said.
With entrepreneurs like Mr. Zatulivetrov largely left to fend for themselves, the pandemic is threatening to undo decades of effort to diversify Russia’s economy. If small and medium businesses fail, the health crisis will leave Russia’s economy disfigured and even more dependent on the Kremlin.
Those businesses account for a small part of Russia’s output compared with state-run behemoths like Gazprom and Rosneft, but they are a particularly vibrant part of the economy, employing more than 18 million people, or a quarter of the workforce, and pioneering new fields beyond oil and natural gas.
Since the “shock therapy” market overhaul of the early 1990s, Russian entrepreneurs have gone from shady trades such as selling tainted alcohol in kiosks to, in some cases, running internationally acclaimed restaurants and producing high-quality clothing and food. However, the attitude of Russian authorities toward them has changed little since the times when the Soviet financial police, the Department Against Misappropriation of Socialist Property, fought ruthlessly against “profiteers” reselling American jeans.
In March, Mr. Putin reversed his earlier praise for small businesses, saying in an interview that “there are certain grounds” to regard business owners as swindlers, echoing the Soviet bias against entrepreneurs but somewhat undercutting his own cheer-leading of smaller industry.
“The government believes people in retail are all crooks,” said Irina M. Nurullayeva, owner of a chain of four flower shops in St. Petersburg. “The problem is that all these officials have not been in touch with normal life since the 1990s, when this could have been the case.”
Lalya N. Sadykova, an owner of a chain of 12 barber shops and three beauty salons in St. Petersburg, said she had so far received no help at all. Her multiple letters to local authorities have gone unanswered. With little money left, she bought about four pounds of rice, flour, buckwheat and a bottle of cooking oil for each of her 17 neediest workers, many of them young single mothers.
She complained that taxes had been deferred, rather than waived, during the lockdown.
“They had to cancel taxes for the duration of quarantine, not simply offer a deferral,” Ms. Sadykova, 36, who started her business in 2002 with only US$500 in her pocket, said in one of her closed salons. “We scream everywhere that we are such a great country, but when push comes to shove, the government cannot assume responsibility.”
So far, the Russian government has offered subsidized loans, limited tax cuts and tax holidays to help businesses. The subsidized loans became an embarrassment when the country’s Economy Minister could not get one himself despite calling two banks to test the system.
Mr. Putin also offered two grants of US$160 per worker to cover a portion of their salaries for April and May. But few qualify for the grants, which cover only companies that have retained at least 90 per cent of their employees as of April 1. In any case, US$160 is inadequate for the losses incurred, covering only a third of an average salary and only for two months, business owners said.
“If this lasts for longer than three months, the whole story of small business will become part of the history text books,” said Eduard M. Emdin, 50, a co-owner of Wynwood, a hotel in St. Petersburg named after a neighborhood in Miami famous for its graffiti walls.
Mr. Emdin is still paying salaries and even offered to put up some of his 33 employees in the hotel’s 38 rooms, most of which stand empty. In May, he faces a US$100,000 payment to the city government, but so far there has been no talk of deferring it.
Propped up by a windfall of petrodollars, the Kremlin has little incentive to rescue small companies. In 2019, the Russian budget received 39 per cent of its revenue by taxing the sale of oil and gas. Those revenues will drop significantly this year with the drop in oil prices, but the Russian Finance Ministry said it would use US$27-billion from its rainy day fund to make up the difference.
“Their top priority, bluntly, is to save money and spend as little as possible without creating significant social and political instability,” Vladimir Tikhomirov, a Russian economist working for BCS Global Markets in Moscow, said of the Kremlin. “If it is a small cafe or restaurant that will never be able to sustain the crisis, they will not see it as a big tragedy.”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.