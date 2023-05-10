Open this photo in gallery: The Ryanair headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, on Sept. 16, 2021.CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Reuters

Lufthansa suffered a setback on Wednesday after Europe’s second-highest court sided with Ryanair and annulled a European Union competition regulator’s decision clearing its state bailout.

The court cited errors in the EU competition regulators’ decision to approve the German government’s €6-billion ($6.60-billion) rescue package and said they also failed to provide incentives for a quick repayment.

Lufthansa, which said it would decide on a further course of action after analyzing the ruling, has already repaid the aid in full, which could limit any immediate impact of the ruling, although it could have consequences for future state bailouts.

Germany’s Economy Ministry said that it was not possible to assess the impact of the judgment, which it planned to examine.

This was one of several legal cases brought by Ryanair against the aid provided to its rivals and cleared by the Commission under easier rules aimed at helping EU governments prop up companies hit by the pandemic.

The court also ruled in Ryanair’s favor on Wednesday against pandemic state aid measures for SAS, saying recapitalisation measures did not include sufficient measures to incentivise the Swedish and Danish governments to exit quickly.

“Today’s judgements confirm that the Commission must act as a guardian of the level playing field in air transport and cannot sign-off discriminatory State aid under political pressure by national governments,” said a Ryanair spokesperson.

It’s unclear what effect the judgment will have for SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. last year.

SAS said it was reviewing the content of the ruling.

“We have seen the ruling by the General Court in the EU and will now review the content of the ruling as well as possible ways to proceed. We will revert on these issues when there is information to share.”

Lufthansa and several other European airlines received state aid following a protracted travel slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which were approved by the EU executive subject to conditions. The Commission can appeal to the Court of the Justice of the European Union, Europe’s highest, on points of law.