Samsung Electronics will not change the default search engine on its smartphones from Google to Microsoft Corp’s MSFT-Q Bing any time soon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOG-Q gained more than 1% in premarket trading. Microsoft shares were down about 1%.

Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app, which comes pre-installed on the company’s smartphones, according to the report.

Google, Samsung and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

A sizable part of the revenue earned by search-engine companies comes from their long-term partnerships with phone makers such as Apple Inc and Xiaomi.

Google earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, according to an April 16 report by the New York Times.

Samsung considering a potential shift to Bing was first reported last month and had weighed on Alphabet’s shares at the time.

The integration of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology into Microsoft-owned Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine and helped it compete better with market leader Google in page visits growth, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb.