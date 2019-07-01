 Skip to main content

Shell confirms two killed after accident at Auger Tension Leg Platform

Shell confirms two killed after accident at Auger Tension Leg Platform

Swati Verma and Ron Bousso
The Globe and Mail
Royal Dutch Shell confirmed two fatalities as a result of an incident at its Auger Tension Leg Platform in the deep-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning.

“One other non-life-threatening injury was sustained, and that individual is being treated at a nearby hospital,” Shell said in an e-mailed response on Monday.

The accident occurred around 9:00 a.m. CST during a routine and mandatory test of a lifeboat launch and retrieval capabilities at the platform, located 214 miles south of New Orleans.

According to the company website, Auger began producing energy in September 2014 from the Cardamom oil and gas field, which could produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) each day.

