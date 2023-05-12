Shell has suspended production at its Prelude floating LNG facility off Western Australia due to a trip, a Shell spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Production on the Shell-operated Prelude FLNG facility has been temporarily suspended due to a trip,” she said. “We are working methodically through the stages in the restart process with safety and stability foremost in mind.”

Shell did not give a time frame for when production at the facility would resume.

In the past year, Shell has wrestled with disruptions at Prelude FLNG, the world’s largest floating LNG platform. Production at the 3.6 million tonnes a year facility was last suspended in December after a small fire broke out. LNG cargo shipments resumed nearly a month later.

That came after production and shipments were disrupted from July to September last year due to work bans by unions seeking better pay.