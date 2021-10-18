 Skip to main content
International Business

Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric vehicle venture

Taijing Wu
TAIPEI, Taiwan
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A shovel and a Foxconn logo at a groundbreaking ceremony for a manufacturing campus, in Mount Pleasant, Wis., on June 28, 2018.

Darren Hauck/Reuters

The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.

Foxconn Technology Group will produce cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets, said its chairman, Young Liu. He said the clients can modify their appearance and features for their markets.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., enters a crowded global market with electrics being offered by almost every established automaker and dozens of ambitious startups.

Story continues below advertisement

The flagship Model E sedan, developed with Italian design house Pininfarina, is due to be launched in 2023, the company said. It said the Model E will seat five and have a range of 750 kilometers (470 miles) on one charge.

Liu mentioned automakers Fisker Inc. and Taiwan’s Yulong Group as clients.

The newspaper Taiwan News said last week other potential customers include Stellantis, the automaker formed by the merger of FIAT Chrysler and Peugeot, but Liu did not confirm that.

Foxconn said its first electric bus, the Model T, will have a range of less than 400 kilometers (250 miles) on one charge.

