French lender Societe Generale and asset manager Brookfield Corp BN-T plan to launch a private debt fund targeting total volume of €10-billion ($10.73-billion) over the next four years, they announced on Monday.

Initial seed funding, which will be directed towards the power, transportation and finance sectors among others, amounts to €2.5-billion, the companies said.

The fund “will have a positive impact on the real economy”, SocGen Chief Executive Slawomir Krupa said in a press release.