Cars travel on a normally well-lit road during a power outage in Johannesburg, Sept. 21, 2022.Denis Farrell/The Associated Press

The South African government, facing the looming prospect of power blackouts for years to come, says it is moving closer to an emergency declaration of a national state of disaster to help it tackle the energy crisis that has devastated its economy.

The International Monetary Fund and other analysts are downgrading their forecasts for South Africa this year as the electricity shortages worsen. The IMF projected on Tuesday that South Africa’s economic growth will drop to 1.2 per cent this year, less than half of its growth last year, largely because of the rolling blackouts.

South Africa’s central bank has an even lower forecast for the year: just 0.3 per cent, sharply down from earlier projections, with the blackouts again cited as a key factor. Without the blackouts, the economy would have grown by at least 7 per cent last year, nearly 5 percentage points higher than the actual rate, according to a report by PwC this week.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that there is “broad agreement” in his ruling party, the African National Congress, to move towards a declaration of a state of disaster over the energy crisis. It would be similar to the national disaster that South Africa proclaimed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he said.

The ANC government is already studying the emergency powers that it would be legally allowed to mobilize for the energy crisis under a national state of disaster, Mr. Ramaphosa told a high-level ANC meeting.

His government is under massive pressure to resolve the rotating blackouts, which are cutting the power supply for up to 10 hours a day and have been imposed every day this year so far, following 205 days of blackouts last year. The power cuts are expected to continue for at least two more years.

Opposition parties and civil-society groups have been organizing street protests and court challenges to fight the power cuts. One opposition party is organizing a national shutdown day next month, in which factories, businesses, highways and railways would be closed in protest over the blackouts.

Some commentators have voiced concern that a national state of disaster would allow Mr. Ramaphosa’s government to take steps that threaten basic rights and freedoms. Advocates of the plan, however, argue that it would permit the fast-tracking of energy reforms that have been blocked by political and bureaucratic gridlock. Environmental groups and Western governments, meanwhile, are pressing South Africa to capitalize on the crisis by moving away from the coal industry that has dominated its economy for decades. They have offered billions of dollars in support for a transition away from fossil fuels.

Key leaders in the ANC government have stalled the move to renewable energy for years, even as the failure of its coal-based power system becomes increasingly obvious.

South Africa is considered to have some of the world’s greatest potential solar and wind resources, and the government has been promising to switch to renewable energy since 2011, when it first announced plans to purchase solar and wind energy. But the program was repeatedly delayed, largely because of resistance from key government figures such as Gwede Mantashe, a senior ANC leader who has been the minister of energy and mining for the past four years.

Mr. Mantashe stalled the procurement of renewable energy for years. When emergency procurement plans were finally launched, it was discovered that South Africa’s transmission grid lacked the capacity to carry electricity from the main sources of solar and wind power generation in the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces.

As a result of the delays, South Africa today still has the most carbon-intensive economy in the G20 and is ranked as one of the world’s 15 biggest carbon emitters.

Mr. Mantashe, a former coal miner and mineworker union leader, has argued that coal should remain a major element of South Africa’s energy system for many years in the future. Environmentalists have called him a “coal fundamentalist” – a title he has sometimes said he accepts – and he has retorted by speaking of them contemptuously as “greenies” and “colonialists.”

Mr. Mantashe is also pushing to buy 2,000 megawatts of emergency power from Turkish company Karpowership, which produces electricity from gas-fired plants on giant ships. Environmental groups have launched legal challenges of the plan, but the government could grant environmental approval as early as next month.