South Africa falls into recession for second time in two years

South Africa’s economy has tumbled into recession for the second time in the past two years, a disastrous sign for a country that is bracing for further bad news this year as electricity shortages bite deeper.

Economic growth in 2019 was the slowest in the past decade, and per-capita incomes have now declined for the past six years, the new data shows.

The continuing slump in South Africa, once the powerhouse of African economic growth, is bad news for a continent that is already expected to suffer a severe drop in Chinese demand for its oil and other commodities this year as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

South Africa’s GDP fell by a shocking 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, much worse than analysts had predicted. That followed a drop of 0.8 per cent in the third quarter, according to the latest data from Statistics South Africa on Tuesday.

For the full year, South Africa’s economy grew by only 0.2 per cent last year, its worst performance since the global economic crisis of 2008-09.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who replaced former president Jacob Zuma in 2018, had promised a “new dawn” after nearly a decade of worsening corruption and economic mismanagement. The latest recession will be a serious blow to his turnaround plan.

“South Africa’s economy has contracted in four out of seven quarters since President Ramaphosa took office,” Capital Economics noted in a commentary on Tuesday.

The accelerating spread of the coronavirus, which has reached sub-Saharan Africa in recent days, “only strengthens our view that growth in South Africa will be very weak in 2020,” the international research company added.

“All forms of investment declined in Q4, suggesting that firms remain worried about the outlook for the economy.”

To fight a growing deficit and soaring debt, Mr. Ramaphosa’s government last week announced a plan to seek cuts of more than US$10-billion in public-sector wages, including a rollback of an agreed wage increase this year. But the plan has triggered outrage from South Africa’s powerful unions, which denounced it as a “declaration of war.”

Story continues below advertisement

The increase in the deficit is largely a result of massive bailouts for several of South Africa’s state-owned companies, including its national airline, South African Airways, which is trying to cut its work force after announcing the closure of many domestic and international routes.

South Africa’s currency, the rand, has been one of the worst-performing currencies in the world this year. It dropped by more than 1 per cent on Tuesday.

Moody’s Investor Service, the last of the major credit-rating agencies that still gives South Africa an investment-grade rating, is scheduled to release its next report on March 27, and there are fears that it will announce a junk rating for South Africa. This, in turn, could trigger billions of dollars in capital outflows.

South Africa has already acknowledged that its growth over the next three years will be barely 1 per cent annually, but that number could be revised downward now.

The fourth-quarter GDP results do not yet reflect the full impact of the worsening electricity crisis, which only began to hit the economy severely in December. Since then, the government has warned that the electricity shortages are likely to persist for the next two years.

The power cuts are largely a result of long-delayed maintenance work by the national electricity monopoly, Eskom, which was plagued by years of corruption under Mr. Zuma’s presidency. For years, Eskom’s budget was diverted into costly construction and coal contracts in which money was raked off by corrupt suppliers as a result of insider deals, while maintenance was deferred.

Story continues below advertisement

South Africa’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, has remained above 29 per cent over the past year – the highest in more than a decade. And under a wider definition, including discouraged workers who have stopped looking for jobs, the unemployment rate is nearly 39 per cent.

Unemployment could increase further. South African companies have announced plans to eliminate more than 10,000 jobs this year.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.