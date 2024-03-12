Open this photo in gallery: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, in Manchester, N.H., on June 2, 2023.Charles Krupa/The Associated Press

Southwest Airlines LUV-N said on Tuesday it expects 42 per cent less Max deliveries this year from Boeing BA-N than previously estimated, and that will likely result in a cut in its 2024 capacity, sending shares of the U.S. carrier down more than 7 per cent before the bell.

It is the second time that Southwest, which is a loyal Boeing customer, has cut its delivery forecast this year after flagging delivery delays in January.

Boeing has been under heavy regulatory scrutiny following a harrowing Jan. 5 mid-air panel blowout incident that led to probes into the company’s safety and quality standards in its production process.

The plane maker has advised Southwest to expect 46 jets in 2024, all of which will be the Max 8 variant, down from the previous expectation of 79 jets, which included the smaller Max 7 variant, the airline said in a filing.

The largest U.S. domestic carrier said it does not expect deliveries of the smaller Max 7 jet, which is mired in certification delays, in 2024.

“(Southwest) plans to reduce capacity and re-optimize schedules, primarily for the back half of 2024, which will likely result in at least a one point reduction to the company’s full year 2024 capacity plans,” the airline said.

On Tuesday, Alaska Air Group, the operator of the 737 Max 9 jet that experienced a mid-air cabin panel blowout, also said its 2024 capacity plans were still in a “flux” due to the crisis at Boeing.

The plane maker’s shares were down 1 per cent after the New York Times reported that the recent U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) audit of its 737 Max production found numerous problems.

Airline executives have publicly expressed support for Boeing, which is facing heightened regulatory and legislative scrutiny, but have privately been frustrated with the problems that have started to affect airliners’ ability to meet customer demand.

Heavy backlogs have made it harder for the airlines to easily shift orders to rival Airbus.

Southwest’s rival United Airlines has approached Airbus about buying more A321neo jets to fill a potential void left by delays in the delivery of Boeing’s larger 737 Max 10, which is expected to be certified after the Max 7.

Last week, United Airlines said it would pause pilot hiring in May and June due to aircraft delivery delays from Boeing.