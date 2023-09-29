Open this photo in gallery: John McAfee speaks to journalists at the China Internet Security Conference, in Beijing, on Aug. 16, 2016.FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

A Spanish court has ruled John McAfee died from suicide, a court document seen by Reuters showed on Friday, bringing to a close a probe about the death of the software entrepreneur.

McAfee, who launched the world’s first commercial anti-virus software in 1987, was found dead, aged 75, on June 23, 2021, in his prison cell a few hours after Spain’s high court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges.

The British-American tech mogul had been in the Barcelona-area Brians 2 jail for eight months following his arrest after years on the run from U.S. authorities.

Although the autopsy had already determined he died by suicide, his family had filed an appeal asking for a more in-depth investigation into his death.

His body has been in a Barcelona morgue, waiting for the court process to be resolved.

“There is not a single element of suspicion, of a charge against a third party, of criminal behaviour,” said the ruling, dated July 24 but released on Friday. His family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling can’t be appealed before an ordinary court.