Stellantis STLA-N aims to become leader in the commercial vehicle (LCV) market worldwide by 2030, by launching an “offensive” in North America and picking up opportunities in Asia, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We need a few years, by the end of our 2030 business plan we have the potential to become market leader,” CEO Carlos Tavares said in a press conference during his visit at the group’s plant in the town of Atessa, in central Italy, Europe’s largest van-making facility.

Stellantis is leader in LCVs in Europe with a market share of over 30 per cent in 2023 and is among the three largest manufacturers worldwide, along with number one Ford and Toyota.

The group sold 1.8 million commercial vehicles worldwide last year, up from 1.6 million units in 2022.