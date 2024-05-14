Tesco CEO’s annual pay package more than doubles to £10-million

Open this photo in gallery: Tesco CEO Ken Murphy, on Sept. 30, 2020.PARSONS MEDIA/Reuters

The boss of Tesco, Britain’s largest supermarket group, saw his pay package more than double to almost £10-million ($12.6-million) in its 2023/24 financial year, a period when millions of its customers battled a cost of living crisis.

Tesco’s annual report, published on Tuesday, showed chief executive Ken Murphy was paid £9.93-million in the year to Feb. 24 2024, up from £4.44-million in 2022/23.

The package was made up of fixed pay of £1.64-million, an annual bonus of £3.38-million and a Performance Share Plan (PSP) payout of £4.91-million.

Chief financial officer Imran Nawaz’s pay package also more than doubled to £4.95-million.

“A large proportion of the total package has been achieved thanks to both Ken Murphy and Imran Nawaz achieving stretching targets in a highly competitive sector and working to create value for customers, colleagues, suppliers, communities and shareholders,” Tesco said.

The retailer added that it “remains committed to a competitive and fair reward package for all colleagues,” noting it invested a record £300-million in a pay rise for U.K. hourly-paid workers, and also enhanced staff benefits.

U.K. consumers saw food inflation hit a 45-year high of 19.2 per cent in March 2023. It had fallen to 4 per cent in March this year, according to official data.

Last month, Tesco reported an 11 per cent rise in annual profit to £2.76-billion as it won market share. It forecast further growth in 2024/25.

Its shares are up 15 per cent year-on-year.

Investors will vote on Tesco’s annual pay report at its annual shareholder meeting on June 14.

Research published last August showed the bosses of Britain’s biggest companies saw their pay jump 16 per cent in 2022, sending their average earnings to 118 times the median U.K. full-time worker’s while employees struggled with soaring inflation.