Electric automaker Tesla TSLA-Q has told production workers in the United States that they will get a pay hike, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday.

The move comes as car makers whose workers are not unionized have been raising pay after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached new labour deals with the Detroit Three – Ford F-N, Stellantis STLA-N and General Motors GM-N.

The UAW deals included a 25 per cent increase in base wages through 2028, a cut in the time needed to reach top pay to three years from eight years and a 150 per cent boost to temporary workers’ pay.

Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and 10 other non-union automakers employ nearly 150,000 workers at their assembly plants in the United States.

The world’s most valuable automaker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CEO Elon Musk has been vocal against the concept of unions and critical of Detroit-based UAW.

“I disagree with the idea of unions,” he said in November at the New York Times DealBook Summit. “If Tesla is unionized, it’ll be because we deserve it and we failed in some way.”

The UAW said in November workers at 13 non-union automakers, including Tesla, were announcing simultaneous campaigns across the country to join the union.