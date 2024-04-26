Thyssenkrupp to sell 20% stake in steel unit to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky

Open this photo in gallery: Thyssenkrupp's logo outside an elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, on Jan. 21, 2020.MICHAELA REHLE/Reuters

Thyssenkrupp will sell a 20 per cent stake in its steel business to the energy holding controlled by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, a major breakthrough for the German conglomerate after years of unsuccessful attempts to divest the unit.

For Thyssenkrupp the deal marks what it hopes will result in a balance sheet separation from a cyclical and struggling business it has been trying to sell, spin off or merge for years.

With a history of supplying steel for factories and railways stretching back more than 200 years, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe is Germany’s largest steel maker and tied to the country’s rise as an industrial powerhouse.

However, cheaper Asian competitors, high power prices and a cooling global economy have put pressure on the business, leading to operating losses in four of the past five years.

The parties are in talks for Kretinsky to buy a further 30 per cent stake, aiming for a 50-50 joint venture at some point, Thyssenkrupp said on Friday, sending its shares up more than 10 per cent by 0900 GMT.

The deal is centred around the idea that steel production will require cheap and green electricity going forward, areas where Kretinsky’s holding EPCG can deliver with its 22 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity across Europe.

EPCG, which made core profit (EBITDA) of €7.3-billion ($7.8-billion) last year, has been shutting its coal-fired plants and investing heavily into hydrogen-ready new gas-fired plants, with 2.4 GW currently under construction at three sites in Italy and Britain.

Its EPETr unit will hold most of the remaining coal assets, which are to be phased out as part of a 10 billion euro renewables investment push.

No deal value was disclosed, but brokerage Baader said that, unless additional writedowns were announced for the business down the line, Thyssenkrupp could receive 350-€400-million for the stake.

“Our goal is a future concept that leads to economic independence and business success for Thyssenkrupp Steel, meets the requirements of climate protection, avoids compulsory redundancies and is widely accepted,” Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez said.

In a statement, Kretinsky called the deal an important contribution to the decarbonization of the steel industry, adding that “the entire European steel sector will undergo a similar transformation to the energy sector.”

The news comes as Thyssenkrupp is revamping its steel business, which employs about 27,000 people, to climate-neutral production by 2045, with the help of multi-billion government subsidies.

The German industrial conglomerate recently announced it will cut jobs and reduce capacity at its main Duisburg site, which was a sticking point in talks with Kretinsky and has sparked criticism from the German government.

Kretinsky, who has been on a European buying spree, is a former investment bank lawyer who built one of Europe’s largest energy groups.

The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen and Halbach Foundation, Thyssenkrupp’s biggest shareholder with a stake of roughly 21 per cent, welcomed the move.

Powerful labour representatives, who said they were informed just a few hours before the official announcement, were less enthusiastic.

“We now need a viable concept for the future for the further reorganization towards green steel – and finally a return to respectfulness for the labour side,” said Juergen Kerner, board member at the IG Metall union and deputy chairman of Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board.

“Otherwise, conflict is inevitable.”