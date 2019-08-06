Toronto stock market has worst day in six weeks after U.S. markets plunged Monday

Canada’s main stock index had its worst day in six weeks, one day after U.S. markets plunged due to rising tensions between the United States and China.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 122.17 points at 16,149.49 after hitting an intraday low of 15,994.28 points. It was closed Monday due to the Civic Holiday in many provinces.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average partially rebounded Tuesday by gaining 311.78 points at 26,029.52. The S&P 500 index was up 37.03 points at 2,881.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 107.23 points at 7,833.26.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.45 cents US, up slightly from an average of 75.61 cents US on Friday.
The September crude contract was US$53.63, down US$1.06 per barrel from Monday and the September natural gas contract was US$2.11, up 4.1 cents per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was at US$1,484.20 an ounce, up US$7.70 from Monday and the September copper contract was $2.56 a pound, up 1.35 cents.