 Skip to main content

International Business

Register
AdChoices

Trump set to sign USMCA bill, clearing way for Ottawa to begin its own ratification process

James McCarten
WASHINGTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a NATO summit in Watford, U.K., on Dec. 4, 2019.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump will usher in the start of a new era in continental trade today when he signs into law the American road map for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a long-sought, hard-fought trilateral deal sure to play a role in the embattled president’s bid for re-election.

The ceremony clears the way for the federal Liberal government, which has been taking pains of late to avoid getting out in front of the Trump White House, to move forward with its own implementation bill in the House of Commons.

But it will still take several months before the new rules of the road are fully in place.

Story continues below advertisement

The agreement doesn’t come into force until the first day of the third month after the final country – in this case, Canada – serves notice that it’s ready to proceed. The mechanism is aimed at giving all three parties time to develop so-called “uniform regulations” used to interpret the terms of the deal.

Once that happens, a welcome measure of predictability, consistency and confidence will return to the continental trade corridor, said Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s acting ambassador to the U.S. and a key member of the team that negotiated the deal.

“Trade agreements as public policy tools do two things: they open markets and liberalize trade between parties so as to incentivize mutual benefits – supply chains, investment, business partnerships – and they create predictable rules that Canadians can count on in deciding to make business choices,” Hillman said in an interview.

“One of the challenges over the past couple of years has been that this instrument that underlines and underpins a $2-billion-a-day trading relationship we have with the United States has been under negotiation, creating a certain sense of instability within our trading community.”

There are still unknown variables, however, including the fact that the agreement commits Mexico to a suite of labour reforms described by some as the most comprehensive and sweeping ever imposed. They include:

  • Eliminating all forms of compulsory labour;
  • Protections to allow workers to organize, form and join the union of their choice, and to prevent employer interference in union activities;
  • Allowing free and secret votes on union leadership and agreements;
  • Setting up independent labour courts and arm’s-length agencies to oversee union elections and arbitrate contract disputes.

“In my view, the labour reforms being undertaken in Mexico are the largest labour reforms ever undertaken in North America, including the New Deal in the U.S.,” said Dan Ujczo, an international trade lawyer and U.S.-Canada expert with Dickinson Wright in Columbus, Ohio.

“It is a huge undertaking, and so every Canadian and U.S. company that has operations in Mexico had better get ready for a significant adjustment period on labour and employment issues in Mexico.”

Story continues below advertisement

A Canadian delegation that’s taking part in a working group is in Mexico this week to determine precisely what sort of help Canada can offer in getting the reforms implemented, Hillman said.

“I am not concerned. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but I think these obligations are very much something that are very consistent with the policies and objectives of the Mexican government,” she said.

“We are wanting to do what they feel is most helpful.”

Those reforms are a big part of the reason why, even as lawmakers on Capitol Hill were seized with impeaching the president and preparing for his trial in the Senate, the agreement was able to pass both houses of Congress with minimal opposition, Ujczo said.

Hillman pointed to that overwhelming support as evidence that Canadian businesses can look forward to a predictable and consistent trade landscape going forward.

“Both sides of the aisle have, to a significant degree, endorsed this as an arrangement that they believe makes sense for the United States and the North American region,” she said. “I don’t think we can underestimate the extent to which that will allow us to move forward with a sense of confidence that these are the rules for the foreseeable future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hassan Yussuff, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, said he’s hopeful that the USMCA and its labour reforms, which Mexico intends to implement over the next four years, will help to ease a degree of long-standing resentment on the part of workers in Canada and the U.S., fuelled by years of watching good manufacturing jobs drift south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The proof will be in the pudding in terms of whether the Mexican government can live up to the agreement,” Yussuff said.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies