Unifor targets Ford for contract talks

The Canadian union representing 17,000 Detroit Three autoworkers says it will launch a strike at Ford Motor Co. by Sept. 21 if no contract agreement is reached.
Jerry Dias, head of Unifor, which represents 6,300 workers at Ford in Ontario, said he selected the automaker as the main negotiating target because the company’s Oakville plant is “more vulnerable” to job losses. Ford makes the Edge at the Oakville plant, but has not announced any plans to make the next version of the SUV, expected to launch in 2023.
“My biggest concern is the long-term commitment or lack of commitment at the Ford plant in Oakville,” Mr. Dias said at a press conference on Tuesday.
The talks come a critical time for the Canadian auto sector, centred in Ontario. The Detroit-based auto makers and their employees have suffered declining sales, employment and production as output shifts to lower-cost regions, including Mexico.
Canada was the world’s No. 4 automaker in 1999, producing three million vehicles a year. By 2019, that number had slipped to 1.9 million. “And this year we will be building much less,” Mr. Dias said. “We went from No. 4 in the world to No. 12. We have a huge problem in this country.”
The union also represents 4,100 at General Motors and 9,000 at Fiat Chrysler. Ford’s Ontario operations include the Oakville assembly plant and a power plant facility in Windsor.
Talks with the other auto makers are also taking place, although the union historically picks one manufacturer as a strike target in an bid to set contact standards it will put forward at the other two companies.
In addition to securing a commitment from Ford for vehicle production, Unifor is seeking better wages and pensions, Mr. Dias said. “This set of negotiations is about changing, it’s about adapting and it’s about ensuring we have a footprint for the long term,” he said.
