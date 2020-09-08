Ford Motor to face off with union as labour negotiators narrow focus

Open this photo in gallery Unifor president Jerry Dias prepares for the start of negotiations with representatives from General Motors in Toronto on Aug. 12, 2020. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Unifor says Ford Motor Co. will be the target of this year’s labour union negotiations, ahead of a strike deadline later this month.

The union renegotiates wages, pensions and benefits every four years, targeting one of the Detroit Three automakers.

This year, Ford will be the focus of negotiations, and the company’s deal with Unifor will serve as a pattern for agreements with the other two manufacturers, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors Co.

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor National President Jerry Dias says the company was chosen in part because workers at the Ford plant in Oakville, Ont., are the most vulnerable in the union.

The country’s largest private-sector union has been pushing for commitments that new products will be made at Canadian plants, especially electric vehicles.

Workers have voted to support a potential strike if the automaker and union can’t reach a deal by Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.