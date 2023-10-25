Unifor said on Wednesday that it is prioritizing discussions around the EV transition for the Brampton assembly plant in its labor contract talks with Chrysler parent Stellantis NV.

Unifor began talks with Stellantis STLA-N last Wednesday, after reaching a deal first with Ford Motor Co and then General Motors in a “pattern bargaining” approach.

The UAW, on the other hand, broke with that approach under its new leadership, choosing instead to simultaneously bargain with all three automakers.

Unifor has sought from Stellantis updated information about the forecasted re-tool timeline, product allocation, timing for product launch, project staffing levels and shift configuration.

The union said it will meet Stellantis senior executives Thursday and Friday to continue these discussions. It has set Oct. 29 as the deadline to reach a deal.

Unifor has sought improved wages and pensions, support in the transition to electric vehicles and additional investment commitments from the three automakers.