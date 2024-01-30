Open this photo in gallery: A UPS vehicle at a facility in New York, on May 9, 2022.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

United Parcel Service UPS-N forecast annual revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the world’s biggest package delivery company faces sluggish demand from e-commerce firms, sending its shares down 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Average package volume took a hit in the fourth quarter as consumers spent less on e-commerce sites in both domestic and international markets. The company’s business also faces pressure from customers shifting to less lucrative ground-based delivery from air-based services for both UPS and FedEx FDX-N.

E-commerce leader Amazon.com, the biggest UPS customer, is leading that trend, according to company executives.

UPS, seen as a bellwether for the U.S. economy, expects full-year 2024 revenue in the range of $92-billion to $94.5-billion, below analysts’ estimates of $95.57-billion, according to LSEG data.

For the fourth quarter, UPS reported a 6.9 per cent decline in revenue from its international segment, driven primarily by volume softness in Europe.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $24.9-billion, down from $27-billion a year earlier and below analysts’ estimates of $25.43-billion.

Contract-related costs in the second half of 2023 were expected to be about $500-million more than the company’s estimates, Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman had previously said.

Adjusted profit fell to $2.47 per share from $3.62 a year earlier, but came in slightly above analysts’ estimates of $2.46 per share.

Shares of FedEx were down 2.2 per cent.