U.S. brokerage firm Charles Schwab SCHW-N posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Monday as strength in asset management fees softened the blow from a fall in its net interest revenue.

The company relies primarily on clients’ uninvested cash to fund its interest-earning businesses – like the purchase of fixed-income assets and lending.

Charles Schwab’s shares were down 1.6 per cent in premarket trade.

Inflows into the company’s funds boosted asset management and administration fees by nearly 17 per cent, to $1.22-billion.

However, it is among various financial firms facing a drop in customer deposits as clients have been reallocating their cash to alternatives with better returns to make the most of a high-interest-rate environment.

Drops in deposits have drained firms like Charles Schwab of a cheap source of funding, forcing them to either raise new capital or cut costs.

The Westlake, Texas-based company had said in August it would lay off staff and close or downsize some corporate offices as part of its cost-cutting plans.

Charles Schwab’s net interest revenue tumbled 23.5 per cent, to $2.24-billion in the third quarter, reflecting the impact of client allocation decisions within a higher-interest-rate environment, it said.

Its quarterly revenue dropped 16.2 per cent, to $4.61-billion, compared to the same quarter last year, missing analysts’ average estimate of $4.63-billion, according to LSEG data.

Excluding one-time costs, Charles Schwab’s profit fell 31 per cent year-over-year, to $1.52-billion, or 77 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. Analysts had expected 74 cents per share, according to LSEG data.