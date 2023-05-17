U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose unexpectedly while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 5 million barrels in the last week to 467.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 900,000 barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to May 12, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 245,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 218.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.1 million barrels in the week to 106.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 100,000 barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 127,000 barrels per day, EIA said.