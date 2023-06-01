Open this photo in gallery: Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks at a news conference after the House passed the debt ceiling bill on May 31, 2023.Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press

The U.S. looks set to avoid a potentially catastrophic debt default after the House of Representatives approved a deal between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy that will suspend the country’s debt ceiling until January of 2025 in exchange for cuts to government spending.

Now, the Democrat-run Senate will rush to approve the legislative package and get it to Mr. Biden for his signature before Monday, when the Treasury has said it will start running out of money.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act passed the Republican-controlled House by a vote of 314 to 117 – ironically, with the support of more Democrats than Republicans after the right wing of Mr. McCarthy’s caucus revolted because they felt the cuts did not go far enough.

The legislation effectively gave each side some minor victories and, most importantly, removed the threat of the world’s wealthiest country failing to pay its bills. But its political repercussions, particularly for Mr. McCarthy, remain an open question.

And it had focused renewed scrutiny on the entire concept of the debt ceiling, a quirk of U.S. politics that allows congressional leaders to threaten to crash the economy in order to wring concessions out of the White House.

“This budget agreement is a bipartisan compromise. Neither side got everything it wanted,” Mr. Biden said in a statement after the vote. “That’s the responsibility of governing.”

What does the bill do exactly?

The Fiscal Responsibility Act suspends the debt ceiling until after the next presidential election. In exchange for this, Mr. Biden had to agree to a list of temporary limits on government expenditures.

Most significantly, the bill would cap what Congress refers to as “non-defence discretionary spending” – a range of programs from education to national parks to scientific research – for the next two years. The cap will keep spending across these programs about the same next year as this year, with a modest increase after that. Given the current inflation rate of more than four per cent, this will amount to a spending cut.

The Act also makes it harder to qualify for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP, better known as food stamps) by requiring people using the program work until at least the age of 54, up from 49 now. The deal, however, exempts all veterans and homeless people using SNAP from having to work, which might actually lead to more people signing up.

The bill would take back some unspent COVID-19 funding, make a small cut to the Internal Revenue Service, end the pandemic pause on student loan repayments and set a two-year limit on environmental impact studies for new energy projects.

The legislation leaves Mr. Biden’s signature policies – an infrastructure-building program and the Inflation Reduction Act, which pours subsidies into green energy – mostly untouched.

The left of the Democrats’ House caucus largely voted against the deal, with high-profile members such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal and Katie Porter opposing it.

But there is so far no indication the bill will damage Mr. Biden’s re-election bid: no serious challenger has yet emerged within his party and he will be able to continue running on his legislative record without having to worry about the debt ceiling before the November, 2024 vote.

What does this compromise mean for the Republicans?

Mr. McCarthy got a few victories: holding down spending, avoiding a tax increase and taking a swipe at the IRS, one of the Republicans’ favourite rhetorical targets. But the cuts were significantly smaller than he originally pushed for.

The end result was in large part an acknowledgement of reality by Mr. McCarthy.

For one, much of the federal government’s spending is pretty popular – Mr. Biden’s infrastructure and green energy programs, for instance, are putting money into congressional districts the Republicans need to win.

For another, the Speaker also controls only a four-seat majority in the House and ultimately needed a major assist from Democrats to get the bill through.

In the end, 71 of the Republicans’ 222 members voted against the deal, with some railing against it on the House floor. “We have a two-year spending freeze that’s full of loopholes and gimmicks,” Texas congressman Chip Roy lamented.

Earlier this year, Mr. McCarthy had to agree to procedures that would allow a single member of the House to move a motion to remove him as Speaker in exchange for the right’s support for his bid to take the gavel. That could now come to pass if enough of his caucus is wound up over the deal.

So far, however, Mr. McCarthy’s opponents have not put forward a concrete plan to replace him. And even some of the most right-wing members of his caucus, including Georgia firebrand Marjorie Taylor-Greene, voted for the deal.

Ken Buck, one Republican to oppose the Fiscal Responsibility Act, told Politico that he wanted to “have a discussion” about potentially trying to oust McCarthy, but did not explicitly threaten to do so.

Why is the debt ceiling a thing again?

The U.S. Constitution requires Congress approve all federal government debt. Rather than go through the hassle of reviewing every single one of these transactions, Congress in 1917 passed a blanket law authorising borrowing up to a certain limit. This is the debt ceiling.

For nearly 100 years, Congress lifted the ceiling regularly without much fuss as debt accumulated. Then, in 2011, Republican leaders decided to use the imminent breaching of the ceiling as leverage to negotiate spending cuts with then-president Barack Obama. Thus, the semi-regular debt ceiling psychodrama was born.

That’s what Mr. McCarthy did here. For several months, Mr. Biden demanded that Congress raise the debt ceiling without any conditions; Mr. McCarthy refused until Mr. Biden agreed to negotiate.

The limit on U.S. borrowing is artificial. Congress already sets the country’s budget through separate processes, which effectively determine how much debt the government has to take on.

Congress could simply choose to abolish the ceiling or raise it to such a high level it would never be reached. Why the Democrats didn’t do this when they controlled both houses of Congress in the first two years of Mr. Biden’s presidency is not entirely clear.

Only one other country in the world (Denmark) has a debt ceiling, while a few others have borrowing ratios pegged to gross domestic product.