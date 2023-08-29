Skip to main content
U.S. aviation regulators have issued an updated directive regarding a cracking issue with all of Boeing’s BA-N 777 model airplanes, according to a notice posted online on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s superseding airworthiness directive “was prompted by a report of a crack found in a front spar lower chord,” it said in the Federal Register notice. Errors in the earlier directive also “introduced a new unsafe condition related to the application of certain fastener cap seals,” it said.

Representatives for Boeing and the FAA could not be immediately reached for comment.

