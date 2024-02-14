Companies need to ensure they are disclosing accurate information, especially if they are using artificial intelligence, the head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday after Lyft was forced to correct a major forecast error.

SEC chair Gary Gensler, asked about the incident, told CNBC in an interview that he could not comment on any specific case but that in general companies have a responsibility to ensure they release correct details about themselves and their finances.

“It’s the responsibility of companies to ensure that they put out information in the public that’s accurate,” he said.

Rideshare company Lyft’s forecast error in a press release on Tuesday briefly sent its shares up 67 per cent before the mistake was corrected, with analysts and experts on Wednesday saying the incident could invite scrutiny .

“There’s still a responsibility to ensure that you have accurate information that you’re putting out and, with the use of AI, that you have certain guardrails in place,” Gensler told CNBC.