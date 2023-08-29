The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should have approved an application from Grayscale Investments to create a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, in a landmark victory for the asset manager that could pave the way for the first product of its kind.

A panel of judges in the District of Columbia Court of Appeals in Washington said the securities regulator’s denial of Grayscale’s proposal was arbitrary and capricious because the SEC failed to explain its different treatment between bitcoin futures ETFs and spot bitcoin ETFs.

The price of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was last up 3.5% at $27,000 following the decision.