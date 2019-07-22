 Skip to main content

International Business Volvo recalls some 500,000 vehicles due faulty engine part

Helsinki
The Associated Press
Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Volvo Cars is recalling about half a million cars worldwide because of a faulty engine component that may in extreme cases cause a vehicle to catch a fire.

The Swedish car maker said Monday the affected cars are two-litre, four-cylinder diesel engines manufactured between 2014 and 2019 in the following models: S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

Volvo said the engine inlet manifold is made of plastic and could melt due to temperature changes. Spokesman Stefan Elfstrom told Swedish news agency TT the company has noticed in its investigations that “it has led to a car fire in a few cases.”

There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the fault. Volvo Cars has been owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.

