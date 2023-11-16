Open this photo in gallery: A Walmart store in Encinitas, Calif., on April 13, 2016.Mike Blake/Reuters

Walmart WMT-N raised its annual sales and profit forecast on Thursday for the second straight quarter, but cautious comments from executives for the holiday season sent its shares down 7 per cent in premarket trading.

The company said shoppers slowed purchases at the end of October, in contrast to spending patterns earlier in the quarter, echoing comments from other retailers that have seen sales ebb.

“There’s just a flag that maybe there’s reason to be a little more cautious on the consumer given some of what we’ve seen,” Walmart’s Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told Reuters, adding that higher interest rates and declining household finances are issues of concern.

Walmart’s bigger focus on groceries has provided a bulwark against the broad slowdown in discretionary spending. More than half of the company’s merchandise comprises of food, and other daily essentials, while at rival Target TGT-N, discretionary goods take up a majority of the shelf space.

The U.S. retail giant has used its size and scale to keep prices low despite inflation, drawing in not just low-income shoppers but also more high-income consumers looking for cheaper options to stretch their budgets.

Prices on food and consumables have been “more in check” than the prior year while prices of general merchandise goods like apparel and home goods have fallen between three and six per cent, Rainey said.

Inflation overall fell to about 2 per cent in the quarter for the U.S. retailer, which operates more than 5,300 stores in the United States.

While shopper visits rose 3.5 per cent in the third quarter, shoppers are “still very choiceful and using discretion” and are waiting for promotional events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, he said, echoing comments made by Target CEO Brian Cornell on Wednesday.

Rainey said he still expected the company to “outperform relative to others in this holiday period.”

Walmart shares were down 7 per cent in premarket trading, a day after its stock hit an all-time high of $169.91 following results from rival Target, which projected fourth-quarter earnings above estimates.

Walmart’s shares are up nearly 20 per cent this year and are relatively more expensive than peers.

Walmart now expects fiscal 2024 earnings per share between $6.40 and $6.48, up from its prior forecast of $6.36 to $6.46.

It sees comparable sales for the full year rising 5 per cent to 5.5 per cent, compared with an increase between 4 per cent and 4.5 per cent estimated previously.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth, said the midpoint of the company’s positive outlook missed Wall Street estimates. “As such, the stock is under a little pressure this morning.”

Sales of grocery and health and wellness products drove most of the sales in the third quarter, but Rainey also noted that shoppers bought more apparel and home goods at the chain on Walmart’s marketplace.

Apparel sales rose in the mid-teens percentage range while sales of home goods and toys were up between 30 per cent-37 per cent, a trend he said bucks what other retailers have been witnessing.

Comparable sales, or sales at Walmart’s U.S. stores open at least a year, rose 4.9 per cent ended Oct. 31, excluding fuel, above estimates of 3.35 per cent. Online sales rose 15 per cent.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.53 per share in the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $1.52 per share.