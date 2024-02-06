Flexible workspace provider WeWork founder Adam Neumann is trying to buy back the company after it filed for bankruptcy in November, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing DealBook.

Neumann’s new real estate company, Flow Global, has sought to buy WeWork or its assets, as well as provide bankruptcy financing to keep it afloat, DealBook reported.

The news comes a day after an attorney for the shared office space provider said WeWork may be forced to take on a new bankruptcy loan to make up for the slower-than-expected progress on rent negotiations.

WeWork declined to comment on the report. Flow Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.