 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Asia-Pacific Business

Register
AdChoices

Sony’s profits dive as stores, cinemas close during pandemic

Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sony Corp. reported its quarterly results Wednesday.

Itsuo Inouye/The Associated Press

Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. reported Wednesday that its quarterly profit tumbled as the coronavirus pandemic delayed music and movie releases and disrupted product supply chains.

Tokyo-based Sony’s profit in January-March crashed 86 per cent to 12.6 billion yen ($118-million), a fraction of the 87.9 billion yen earned a year ago.

The spread of COVID-19 has crimped consumer spending, shut movie theatres, cancelled events and sent share prices falling – all damaging for a company with sprawling businesses like Sony.

Story continues below advertisement

Quarterly sales and operating revenue fell a combined 18 per cent to 1.7 trillion yen ($16-billion).

The company did not give forecasts for the fiscal year through March 2021, citing uncertainties due to the pandemic. It said projections will be released as soon as possible.

Sony said its electronics and financial services businesses especially suffered.

Consumer demand declined, especially in regions where lockdowns closed retailers. Shutdowns of factories in China and Malaysia also hurt the company’s electronics operations.

In financial services, the value of Sony’s securities holdings slipped as market conditions worsened, and insurance policy sales dropped.

Demand for video games was helped by people staying home, but Sony was hurt by the decrease in the use of its music for advertising and at restaurants, as events were cancelled.

In the fiscal year that ended in March, Sony’s profits dropped 36 per cent to 582 billion yen ($5.4 billion), as sales and operating revenue sank 5 per cent to nearly 8.3 trillion yen ($77 billion).

Story continues below advertisement

Sony estimated the damage to its annual operating profit from the outbreak at 68 billion yen ($636 million).

Sales of both hardware and software for Sony’s PlayStation business declined moderately compared to the previous fiscal year.

But Sony said PlayStation sales were holding up, as game network revenue increased, and the company was on track to launch PlayStation 5, a new model, for later this year.

Sony said it expects the spread and damage from the virus to peak by the end of June, with business returning to normal later in the year.

Since people are staying at home more, Sony is looking into the growth potential for online businesses, including movies and other entertainment, company officials said.

Production of TV shows and movies are encountering delays, while digital sales for Sony’s movies are going well, Sony said. Image sensors are in demand but smartphone sales are falling, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Recent top-selling releases from Sony Music included British singer Harry Styles’ Fine Line and works by American rapper Future, the company said.

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Jumanji: The Next Level were among the most popular Sony film releases in the last fiscal year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies