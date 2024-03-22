Tesla TSLA-Q has reduced its car production at its plant in China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, as the U.S. electric vehicle-maker grapples with slow demand and strong competition in the market.

The company earlier in March told employees at its Shanghai factory to lower output of both the Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 sedan – the two types it makes in China – by working five days a week instead of the usual 6½ days, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.