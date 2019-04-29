 Skip to main content

European Business Bank of Montreal’s Irish subsidiary fined for licence breach

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bank of Montreal’s Irish subsidiary fined for licence breach

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Bank of Montreal’s Irish subsidiary has been fined €1.25-million ($1.88-million) by Ireland’s central bank for breaching a condition of its banking licence.

The central bank says the Bank of Montreal Ireland PLC failed to establish and maintain processes and controls to ensure the submission of certain reports regarding operational risk.

It said BMO has admitted the breaches in full.

Story continues below advertisement

BMO was not immediately available for comment.

The central bank says the appropriate fine amounted to €1.78-million but this was reduced by 30 per cent, as per its procedures for early settlements.

It added that this was the Canadian lender’s second reprimand and fine for deficiencies in regulatory reporting.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter