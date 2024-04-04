Bonds issued by Thames Water fell to their lowest in six months on Thursday after two major credit ratings agencies lowered their ratings of the U.K. utility’s debt and that of its holding company.

Fitch Ratings cut the debt of Thames Water holding company Kemble Water Finance deeper into junk territory and said some form of default was probable, while S&P lowered its rating of the utility’s bonds.

The price of Thames Water’s November 2028 bond fell nearly 1.4 pence to around 95.13, its lowest since October, according to Tradeweb data.

Kemble’s May 2026 bonds fell to their lowest on record, down 1.4 pence to 15.127 pence.

Britain’s largest water utility has been engulfed in crisis and faces potential nationalization after its shareholders last week refused to pay up to help stabilize its finances.