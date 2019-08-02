 Skip to main content

European Business Carney warns a no-deal Brexit would render some key U.K. industries ‘uneconomic’

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Carney warns a no-deal Brexit would render some key U.K. industries ‘uneconomic’

Andy Bruce
LONDON
Reuters
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mark Carney speaks at the Bank of England's quarterly Inflation Report Press Conference in London on Aug. 1, 2019.

POOL/Getty Images

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that some major industries could become unviable if Britain leaves the European Union without striking a deal with the bloc, adding that this was now a real prospect.

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 – regardless of whether he gets a transition deal to keep trade running smoothly – prompting markets to price in a higher risk of a disorderly Brexit.

Speaking a day after the BoE cut its growth forecasts for Britain’s economy, Carney said he shared a view among the government and public that a no-deal Brexit was now a “significant possibility.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The economics of no-deal are that the rules of the game for exporting to Europe or importing from Europe fundamentally change,” Carney said in an interview with BBC News.

“And there are some very big industries in this country where that which is highly profitable becomes not profitable, becomes uneconomic,” Carney said in an interview with BBC radio.

He said the automotive, transport, food and chemical sectors would face the biggest challenges in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Economists polled by Reuters on average see a one-in-three chance that Britain departs the EU without a deal in place to smooth that transition.

Supporters of Brexit say Carney is overly pessimistic about Britain’s future outside the European Union.

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith said he was “one of the architects and promoters of Project Fear” in comments published in the Daily Telegraph on Friday – a charge Carney denied.

“It ... is not helpful to deny that shifting from the most integrated economic relationship in the world, which is being a member of the European Union, to a new relationship that is potentially just WTO relationship ... that that would not have an effect on the economy,” Carney said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter