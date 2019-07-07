 Skip to main content

Deutsche Bank says it will cut 18,000 jobs by 2022 to increase profitability

Frankfurt
The Associated Press
Deutsche Bank plans to cut 18,000 jobs in a sweeping, 7.4 billion euro (£6.63 billion) overhaul designed to turn around Germany’s struggling flagship lender

The bank will also scrap its global equities business and scale back its investment bank. It expects a 2.8 billion euro (£2.51 billion) net loss in the second quarter as a result of restructuring charges.

Deutsche said that it would also cut its fixed income operations, especially its rates business. It will also create a new unit to wind-down unwanted assets, with a value of 74 billion euros of risk-weighted assets.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing flagged an extensive restructuring in May when he promised shareholders “tough cutbacks” to the investment bank. The pledge came after Deutsche failed to agree a merger with rival Commerzbank,

Media reports had suggested that Deutsche Bank could cut as many as 20,000 jobs -- more than one in five of its 91,500 employees.

In the event, the bank said it would reduce headcount to 74,000 employees by 2022.

The bank’s supervisory board met on Sunday to agree the proposed changes, one of the biggest shake-ups in the industry since the financial crisis.

