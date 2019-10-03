 Skip to main content

European Business EU court rules Facebook can be forced by member states to remove certain content globally

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

EU court rules Facebook can be forced by member states to remove certain content globally

Samuel Petriquin
BRUSSELS
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The European Court of Justice has ruled that FAcebook can be forced by member states to remove content declared unlawful.

The Associated Press

The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that member countries can force Facebook to remove or block unlawful material worldwide, in a case that raises new questions over the responsibilities of tech giants.

The European Court of Justice ruling, which cannot be appealed, is seen as a defeat for Facebook and similar online platforms, as it would increase the onus on them to monitor what appears online.

Internet companies would only be forced to take action worldwide when ordered to do so by a court in EU countries - and not by governments, for example. That means any requests would have to go through a longer procedure than a simple complaint to a regulator.

Story continues below advertisement

“EU law does not preclude a host provider such as Facebook from being ordered to remove identical and, in certain circumstances, equivalent comments previously declared to be illegal,” the court said. “In addition, EU law does not preclude such an injunction from producing effects worldwide, within the framework of the relevant international law which it is for member states to take into account.”

The court ruled after an Austrian politician, Eva Glawischnig-Piesczek, sued Facebook in her home nation to remove a news story that she considered libelous and insulting and could be viewed globally. The user had shared an online news story related to her support for refugees that featured a picture of her.

An Austrian court ruled in favour of Glawischnig-Piesczek, who was the Greens party chair. The country’s top court then turned to the EU’s top court for an interpretation of a European rule that says online platforms are not liable for illegal content they are unaware of, as long as they act swiftly to remove or block it once they are informed about it.

Facebook said the ruling raises critical questions around freedom of expression.

It already has a system to restrict content if and where it violates any given country’s laws. “This ruling goes much further,” it said in a statement.

“It undermines the long-standing principle that one country does not have the right to impose its laws on speech on another country,” it said.

The move comes after the same court ruled last month that the EU’s “right to be forgotten” rules - which allow people to ask for the removal of some search results that come up for their name - do not apply outside the 28-nation bloc.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s ruling on Facebook is likely to encourage internet platforms more widely to step up their efforts to monitor user content.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, a lobby group including members such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, said Thursday’s decision could infringe the right to free speech.

“The ruling essentially allows one country or region to decide what Internet users around the world can say and what information they can access,” said CCIA Europe senior manager Victoria de Posson. “What might be considered defamatory comments about someone in one country will likely be considered constitutional free speech in another. Few hosting platforms, especially startups, will have the resources to implement elaborate monitoring systems.”

Activists at the European Digital Rights organization said that companies like Facebook could have to rely on automatic filters that would be unable to distinguish between legal and illegal content. And that would be based on algorithms that the wider public would be unable to evaluate.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter