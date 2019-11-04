 Skip to main content

European Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Euro zone factories stuck in a slump as U.S.-China trade war still biting

Jonathan Cable
London
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Factory activity across the euro zone contracted sharply last month as demand was again stifled by the U.S. trade war with China and the persistent lack of clarity over Britain’s departure from the European Union, a survey showed.

Worryingly for policymakers at the European Central Bank, who have restarted a 2.6 trillion euro bond-buying programme after cutting interest rates on deposits in September, the malaise appears to be spread across the region.

New ECB President Christine Lagarde will have to heal a rift between representatives of cash-rich countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and France, who opposed the decision to resume bond purchases, and the struggling periphery.

Story continues below advertisement

But those struggles appear widespread and manufacturing activity in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, remained stuck in recession last month as new orders fell for the 13th month running and factories slashed jobs at the fastest pace in almost 10 years.

Italian manufacturing activity declined for the 13th month running while in Spain it contracted for a fifth month as political turmoil at home and abroad took their toll.

However, the other of the bloc’s four biggest economies, France, bucked the trend and factory growth increased modestly, likely supported by billions of euros of stimulus from the government.

IHS Markit’s final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the euro zone was 45.9, barely above September’s seven-year low reading of 45.7 and its ninth month below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

“It was better than anticipated but it was still heavily in negative territory. It basically is telling us that the euro zone manufacturing sector is in recession,” said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.

“To a large extent, it is because the euro zone is being hammered by the U.S.-China trade dispute which is hampering world trade.”

An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Wednesday that is seen as a good barometer of economic health, rose to 46.6 from September’s near seven-year low of 46.1.

Story continues below advertisement

New orders across the euro zone also fell, with the related index spending its 13th straight month below the breakeven mark, although it did rise to 45.3 from 43.4, IHS Markit said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday suggested he could sign a long-awaited trade agreement with China that negotiations about a “phase one” agreement were going well. But last month he also began slapping tariffs on EU imports such as French wine and Spanish olives.

Meanwhile, Britain had been due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 but has now had that delayed for the third time this year after Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to get an exit deal through parliament in time.

Other forward-looking indicators in the survey suggest there won’t be any turnaround soon in the euro zone, despite factories cutting their prices for a fourth month in October.

Still, morale among investors in the bloc jumped in November to its highest level since June on signs of an economic upswing in Asia and resilience in the U.S. economy, another survey showed on Monday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter