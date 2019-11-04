 Skip to main content

European Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ferrari to launch fashion collaboration with Giorgio Armani

Colleen Barry
Milan
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Italian luxury carmaker has increased its outlook on 2019 revenue to about €3.7-billion.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Sportscar maker Ferrari on Monday announced a fashion collaboration with Giorgio Armani as part of its long-promised strategy to squeeze more value out of the storied company’s allure.

CEO Louis Camilleri told analysts that Ferrari aims to earn 10% of earnings before interest and taxes within a decade from three defined brand extension areas: apparel, entertainment and luxury services.

The Italian company aims to both increase and retain a greater portion of the 800 million euros ($892 million) in products bearing the prancing horse logo, the CEO said. That will include jettisoning licenses that don’t properly represent Ferrari.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not just about profit, this is about enhancing our brand equity and the vitality and vibrancy of the brand,” Camilleri said.

Ferrari has long had one of the world’s most recognizable brands, but it has only recently translated that into value. Its brand’s value grew from $4 billion in 2014 to $8.3 billion in 2019, according to London-based consultants Brand Finance. It is now seventh on Brand Finance’s list of most valuable luxury brands, from 350th five years ago.

As part of the new strategy, Ferrari will focus the use of its brand, reducing licenses by half and eliminating a third of the product categories currently available.

Besides the apparel line to be produced in Italy through a long-term deal with Armani, Ferrari will expand its entertainment offerings, which currently comprise theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Barcelona and two museums in Italy, with driving simulation centres to leverage its Formula 1 racing heritage.

The third category, luxury services, will include a new restaurant with Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura to open next year at the Maranello headquarters, which already has a Ferrari-themed hotel.

Ferrari raised its earnings forecast, citing a robust third-quarter performance including a 9% increase in deliveries.

It raised its full-year forecast for net revenues to 3.7 billion euros, from 3.5 billion euros previously. It lifted its prediction for earnings before interest, taxes and amortization to 1.27 billion euros from 1.25 billion euros.

Story continues below advertisement

In the third quarter, earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose 11% to 311 million euros. Revenues rose 9% to 915 million euros.

Deliveries hit 2,474 vehicles, lifted by the Ferrari Portofino and the 812 Superfast. They were up by double-digits in Europe, were flat in the Americas and dipped 2% in greater China. Full-year volumes will be in the 10,000-region.

Ferrari has unveiled four new models this year as it renews a product portfolio, and will preview a fifth next Wednesday at an event in Rome.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter