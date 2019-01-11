German version of news site HuffPost shutting down after five years

The German version of the news and views website HuffPost is shutting down after more than five years.
German publisher BurdaForward said Friday that HuffPost Deutschland will cease operations on March 31. BurdaForward had licensed the German version of the site in 2013, running its news and revenue streams.
The company said its partnership with HuffPost International “was always results-oriented and constructive” but the two sides have decided to end their co-operation “because the partners are now pursuing different business strategies.”
