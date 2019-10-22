 Skip to main content

European Business

Just Eat rejects $6.2-billion takeover offer from South African firm

LONDON
The Associated Press
A sign for Just Eat, a food delivery service, hangs outside a restaurant in London.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Food delivery company Just Eat has rejected a takeover offer from South Africa’s Prosus, saying that the 4.9 billion-pound ($6.2 billion) cash offer “significantly undervalues” it.

Prosus N.V., which is owned by South African internet retail group Naspers, has now raised its takeover offer for Just Eat twice, only to still be rejected. Shares in Just Eat jumped 26 per cent in London on Tuesday as investors seem to hope for a newly raised bid.

Just Eat has operations in many European countries as well as Australia, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, among others. It said in a statement that its board “unanimously recommends that shareholders reject the Prosus offer.”

The bid comes at a time when investors are lowering the valuation of some online businesses, with workspace startup WeWork struggling financially and some IPOs not doing as well as hoped.

