 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

European Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Logjam at U.K.’s busiest commercial port adds to Christmas delivery concerns

Pan Pylas
LONDON
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Thousands of shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe, in southeast England, on Oct. 13.

Joe Giddens/The Associated Press

A logjam at the U.K.’s busiest commercial port ratcheted up concerns Wednesday that the country could see shortages during the crucial Christmas holiday period, including of toys and food.

Worries have mounted over recent weeks that the U.K.’s economic recovery is being hobbled by widespread shortages, which have been most clearly seen in long lines at gas stations and some empty shelves at supermarkets.

The disruption is clearly visible at the east England port of Felixstowe, the U.K.’s largest commercial port. A bottleneck of containers at the port, which deals with 36 per cent of U.K. freight container volumes, has been blamed on a shortage of drivers.

Story continues below advertisement

The buildup of cargo has prompted shipping company Maersk to divert some of its biggest vessels away from U.K. ports to others in Europe, where it uses smaller vessels to get the deliveries to the U.K.

“With Felixstowe handling almost 40 per cent of all the containers coming to and from the U.K., this adds yet more imbalance to Britain’s supply chain, especially in the current peak consumer period we are entering ahead of Christmas,” said Alex Hersham, chief executive of London-based digital freight forwarding company Zencargo.

“It is essential that retailers and consumers prepare for an extended disruption to the supply chain and plan for what will be a Christmas heavily impacted by these issues,” he added.

While other countries around the world have seen similar disruptions, Britain is facing particularly acute problems due to a shortage of truck drivers. The causes are widespread, but it’s clear that the combination of Britain’s departure from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic prompted many EU workers to leave the U.K. and head home.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said the congestion at Felixstowe was “yet another unwanted side effect” of the driver shortage and that “further disruption may be unavoidable.”

Britain’s Conservative government has sought to temper fears there will be a shortage of many goods at Christmas. The government says it is accelerating efforts to train more homegrown truck drivers and is offering a few thousand short-term visas to foreign drivers, though few appear to have taken the offer because the visas only last for a few months.

“Extending the temporary visa scheme to increase the pool of drivers available would provide a short-term fix to these problems, and the government must act quickly to prevent further disruption for consumers in the months ahead,” the British Retail Consortium’s Mr. Opie said.

Story continues below advertisement

The shortages of products and drivers are coming at a time when the U.K.’s economic recovery is already losing momentum as a result of the supply-chain issues.

The Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out growth of 0.4 per cent in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England, but the increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July’s figure from 0.1-per-cent growth to a 0.1-per-cent decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries.

Earlier this year, there were expectations that the British economy would recover all its COVID-19-related losses by the end of 2021, but that is now in question. As of the end of August, the British economy remained 0.8 per cent below its prepandemic level from February, 2020.

Also set to weigh on growth during coming months are rising inflation, low productivity levels, higher taxes and an uncertain COVID-19 backdrop.

The International Monetary Fund forecast Tuesday that the U.K. will grow by 6.8 per cent this year, more than any other Group of Seven industrial cointry, and by a still-high 5 per cent next year. However, the British economy experienced the worst recession out of all G7 members in 2020, contracting by 9.8 per cent.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies