Moody’s cut the credit rating of Britain’s Thames Water on Friday and warned it could do so again if the sector’s regulator took further action against the firm and it struggled to improve its finances.

“Moody’s downgrades Thames Water (Kemble) Finance to B2 from B1, maintains negative outlook,” the rating firm said.

The action reflected the view that the risk of a “dividend block” had increased Moody’s said, with heightened scrutiny Thames Water’s financial resilience.

That in turn would weigh on lender appetite in the context of forthcoming refinancing needs, “likely to the detriment of the availability and cost of capital for the holding company.”

Further equity injections by shareholders would also be subject to conditions and may fall short of what is needed to underpin the company’s credit quality, Moody’s added.