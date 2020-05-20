 Skip to main content
// //

European Business

Register
AdChoices

Rolls-Royce cuts 9,000 jobs as aviation reels

Danica Kirka
LONDON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Flags fly outside the Rolls Royce factory in Allenton, Derby, in central England.

ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images

Engine maker Rolls-Royce said Wednesday it plans to cut some 9,000 jobs globally as it grapples with the collapse in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company based in Derby, England, employs 52,000 people overall, and didn’t specify which regions would take the hardest blow. CEO Warren East said most of the cuts will take place in the civil aerospace business, where two-thirds of U.K. employees work. Negotiations are set to begin with unions.

“Being told that there is no longer a job for you is a terrible prospect and it is especially hard when all of us take so much pride in working for Rolls-Royce,” East said. “But we must take difficult decisions to see our business through these unprecedented times.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company immediately came under criticism, however, since it has furloughed some 4,000 workers under a government program to pay some of the wages of people affected by the crisis. The unions insisted taxpayers deserved a more responsible approach to a national emergency.

“The news that Rolls-Royce is preparing to throw thousands of skilled, loyal, world-class workers, their families and communities under the bus during the worst public health crisis since 1918 is shameful opportunism,” said Steve Turner, assistant general secretary of Unite. “This company has accepted public money to furlough thousands of workers.”

The reorganization will lead to cuts resulting in some 700 million pounds ($856 million) in savings with an overall aim of 1.3 billion pounds in annual savings.

The cuts at a big supplier for the aviation industry are a dark signal for Britain’s overall economy. Thousands of jobs in a wider pipeline support operations at Rolls-Royce.

It also suggests that government efforts to cushion the COVID-19 blow won’t be enough for aviation. Leaders in the sector have been appealing for help.

Airlines around the world have grounded their fleets amid pandemic restrictions on travel and received government-backed rescue loans. Carriers and plane makers like Boeing are cutting jobs heavily as they expect lasting damage to aviation.

Rolls-Royce warned earlier this month that flying hours for its engines dived by 90 per cent in April.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and we must deal with it,” East said. “Our airline customers and airframe partners are having to adapt and so must we.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies