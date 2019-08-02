 Skip to main content

European Business Trump to announce U.S.-EU beef trade agreement: source

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Trump to announce U.S.-EU beef trade agreement: source

Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

U.S. President Donald Trump will formally announce an agreement to open up European markets to more U.S. beef exports, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters.

EU sources and diplomats in June said a deal had been reached to allow the United States a guaranteed share of a 45,000 tonne European Union quota for hormone-free beef.

Trump is scheduled to make an announcement at the White House at 1:45 p.m., according to a notice from the White House.

Story continues below advertisement

The president’s daily schedule, issued late on Thursday night, gave no other details and representatives for the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. and European officials have sought to lay the groundwork for talks on a trade agreement but earlier faced an impasse over agriculture. European officials last month said trade talks had produced mixed results.

An agreement on beef could however, ease tensions between the two sides, which are each other’s largest trading partners.

The deal would not change the overall import volume and would also still need to be approved by the European Parliament.

The Trump administration has been pursuing a host of new trade deals with Europe, China and others as part of the Republican president’s “America First” agenda as he seeks a second term in office, but difficulties in securing final pacts have roiled global markets.

European stock on Friday were battered by Trump’s latest salvo in his ongoing trade dispute with China after the U.S. president vowed to impose further tariffs on Chinese imports.

Lingering issues also remain in other areas of U.S.-EU trade, including import duties on industrial goods that Europe wants removed, as well as the threat of tariffs on European cars imported to the United States.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter