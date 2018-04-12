 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

U.K. Brexit minister says there won’t be a ‘mass migration’ of finance jobs

U.K. Brexit minister says there won’t be a ‘mass migration’ of finance jobs

LONDON
The Canadian Press

Brexit minister David Davis addresses a press conference after his meeting with the EU chief negotiator at the European Commission in Brussels on March 19, 2018.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Britain’s vast financial services industry will emerge largely unscathed from Brexit and the sector will suffer far fewer job losses than first feared, the Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

“There is not going to be a mass migration, the critical mass is still going to be here,” Davis told a conference in London.

“The reason that the City is the biggest and most successful financial centre in the world, not just in Europe, is it is not just Europe, it’ about the mass of skills, the business environment here, it’s about the reliability of tax law.”

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.