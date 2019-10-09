 Skip to main content

American Airlines pushes back expected return of its Boeing 737 Max planes

American Airlines pushes back expected return of its Boeing 737 Max planes

Fort Worth, Texas
The Associated Press
American Airlines is pushing back the expected return of its Boeing 737 Max jets into next year.

The airline said Wednesday that it expects to slowly bring the plane back into its schedule starting Jan. 16.

That’s six weeks later than American planned just last month, and the sixth time the airline has pushed back the plane’s return.

Fort Worth-based American says it will drop about 140 flights per day until mid-January because of the grounding.

American has 24 Max jets in storage and expected to have 40 by the end of the year. American has about 950 jets, not counting smaller American Eagle planes.

The Max was grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Boeing is working on changes to flight-control software and computers.

