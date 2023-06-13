Open this photo in gallery: A stimulus check issued by the IRS on April 23, 2020.Eric Gay/The Associated Press

Cheque fraud is back in a big way, fuelled by a rise in organized crime that is forcing small businesses and individuals to take additional safety measures or to avoid sending cheques through the mail altogether.

Banks issued roughly 680,000 reports of cheque fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN, last year. That’s up from 350,000 reports in 2021. Meanwhile the U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported roughly 300,000 complaints of mail theft in 2021, more than double the prior year’s total.

Early in the pandemic, government relief cheques became an attractive target for criminals. The problem has only gotten worse and postal authorities and bank officials are warning Americans to avoid mailing cheques if possible, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office. Meanwhile, as the cases of fraud increase, victims are waiting longer to recover their stolen money.

Cheque usage has been in decline for decades as Americans have largely switched to paying for their services with credit and debit cards. Americans wrote roughly 3.4 billion cheques in 2022, down from nearly 19 billion cheques in 1990, according to the Federal Reserve. However, the average size of the cheques Americans write rose from $673 in 1990 – or $1,602 in today’s dollars – to $2,652 last year.

“Despite the declining use of cheques in the United States, criminals have been increasingly targeting the U.S. Mail since the COVID-19 pandemic to commit cheque fraud,” FinCEN wrote in an alert sent out in February.

Cheques are still frequently used by small businesses. Eric Fischgrund, who runs FischTank PR, a 30-person public relations firm in New York, had about 15 cheques that were being mailed to him from clients stolen after they all went through the same Postal Service distribution centre. Ten of them were successfully cashed by criminals.

The cheques were stolen in March and Fischgrund became aware of the problem in April, when several of his clients who were never late missed payments. The Postal Service investigated and Fischgrund has recovered about 70 per cent of the revenue, but some of the cases haven’t yet been resolved.

According to the investigator on the case, the perpetrators used technology that melted ink in the “to” field of the cheques so they could write in fake names. FischTank instructed all its clients to change their paper format because it was dealing with a cheque fraud issue.

Fischgrund said he’d never previously had an issue with cheque fraud in the nearly 10 years he has run his own business. Now he has a clause in invoices and new client contracts that asks for electronic payments only.

“I don’t think we’ll ever go back to asking for cheques as an option,” he said.

Today’s cheque fraud criminals are not small operations, or lone individuals like the Leonardo DiCaprio character in the 2002 movie “Catch Me If You Can,” counterfeiting cheques from his hotel room and apartment. They are sophisticated criminal operations, with participants infiltrating post office distribution centres, setting up fake businesses or creating fake IDs to deposit the cheques. “Walkers,” or people who actually walk in to cash these cheques, receive training in how to appear even more legitimate.

In one case in Southern California last year, nearly sixty people were arrested on charges of committing more than $5-million in cheque fraud against 750 people.

Criminals are getting the cheques or identification information by fishing mail out of U.S. postal boxes, looking for envelopes that appear to be either bill payments or cheques being mailed.

The most common type of cheque fraud is what’s known as cheque washing, where a criminal steals the cheque from the mail and proceeds to change the payee’s name on the cheque and, additionally, the amount of money.

Some criminals are going further and using the information found on a cheque to gather sensitive personal data on a potential victim. There have been reports of criminals creating fake entities out of personal data obtained from a cheque, or even opening new lines of credit or businesses with that data as well. This allows fraudsters to create new cheques using old account data.

That’s why cheque fraud experts are saying Americans should avoid sending cheques in the mail or at least take additional safety steps to avoid becoming a victim.

“If you need to mail a cheque, do not put a cheque in your residential mailbox and raise the flag to notify the postman. Drop off cheques inside a post office if you have to,” said Todd Robertson with Argo Data, a financial data provider.

Banks, keenly aware of the problem, are increasingly watching for signs of fraud at branches and through mobile cheque deposit services, including large cheque deposits. They’re training branch employees to take steps such as looking at cheque numbers, because cheques are typically written in order, or noticing when a cheque is being written for a much larger amount than the customer’s previous history would indicate. Banks also now deploy software at their branches that can tell how risky a cheque might be.

But those systems become moot if criminals are able to persuade tellers – often at the front lines for cheque acceptance – to look past any red flags.

“These fraudsters are much more aggressive than they were in the past, and they are pressuring tellers to override internal systems that might flag a potentially suspicious transaction,” Paul Brenda, a senior vice president at the American Bankers Association.

Banks generally reimburse customers if they are victims of cheque fraud within days. However, due to the growing number of fraud cases, refunds have slowed down in recent months. In March, a trio of Democratic Senators asked the banking industry to be more prompt in reimbursing victims of cheque fraud whenever possible.

Another safety tip for businesses is to opt in to a bank’s “positive pay” services with a business chequeing account. Positive pay means you preauthorize cheques for a certain amount as well as the cheque number, cutting down criminals’ ability to wash the cheque and withdraw money for an amount that isn’t pre-authorized.